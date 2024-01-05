Radiant Capital Seeks Consensus on Capital Restructuring and Debt Repayment Strategy

According to Foresight News, Radiant Capital has initiated RFP-27, seeking consensus among Radiant DAO stakeholders on the strategy and timetable for capital restructuring and repayment of excess WETH market debt following the January 2nd vulnerability in the Arbitrum lending market. There are three options being considered. Option one involves using liquid DAO funds and operational costs to repay bad debts. The Radiant DAO treasury currently holds approximately $5,236,996 in non-RDNT assets, excluding ARB tokens allocated through previous RFPs. Option two is similar to option one but includes using ETH obtained from selling RDNT tokens within one year to repay the DAO Treasury. Given the attack value of 1,902 ETH (currently $4.3 million), this would involve the DAO selling about $360,000 worth of RDNT tokens per month for 12 months. Option three is to abstain and re-formulate the plan. Radiant Capital is seeking input from stakeholders to reach a consensus on the best course of action for addressing the aftermath of the January 2nd vulnerability and ensuring the financial stability of the Radiant DAO.

View full text