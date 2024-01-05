Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Spot Bitcoin ETF Applicants Reveal Management Fees as Approvals Loom

Binance News
2024-01-05 11:07
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, only six of the 13 applicants for a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) have announced their management fees, with approvals expected as early as next week. As all the funds will hold the same asset, bitcoin, fees will play a critical role in differentiating them. Bloomberg Intelligence’s ETF analyst James Seyffart said that fees will be crucial for remaining competitive. The expense ratio, which covers costs like custodial services and marketing, averaged 0.37% for open-end mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in 2022, according to Morningstar research. Invesco and Galaxy set the bar by waiving fees for the first six months and the first $5 billion in assets, after which they will charge 0.59%. Fidelity set the fee at 0.39%, the lowest so far, while Ark, 21Shares, and Valkyrie plan to charge 0.80%. BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has yet to announce its fee, but Seyffart predicts it will be around Fidelity's 0.39%, while Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, sees it between 0.40% and 0.80%. Fidelity has a potential advantage due to its in-house custodian and direct access to investors and advisers through its platform.
View full text