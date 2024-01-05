copy link
Spain's Central Bank Partners with Cecabank, Abanca, and Adhara Blockchain for CBDC Testing
2024-01-05 10:52
According to Foresight News, the Bank of Spain (BDE) has announced a partnership with Cecabank, Abanca, and Adhara Blockchain for testing central bank digital currency (CBDC). The pilot will take place over the next six months and will involve simulating interbank payment processing and settlement using a single tokenized wholesale CBDC and multiple wholesale CBDCs issued by different central banks. The Bank of Spain selected these three companies from 24 applications received last year.
