Nigeria's Central Bank Approves Pilot of cNGN Stablecoin in Regulatory Sandbox

According to Foresight News, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved the African Stablecoin Consortium (ASC) to pilot the cNGN stablecoin in its regulatory sandbox. The cNGN is set to launch on February 27, 2024, and will be backed by a 1:1 ratio of naira reserves held by designated commercial banks. The aim is to transform the naira into a dynamic tool for global remittances, business, trade, and investment.

