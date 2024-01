CertiK X Account Restored After Hacker Attack

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, CertiK has announced that its CertiK X account has been restored to normal, with all false information previously posted by hackers removed. The CertiK X account was briefly stolen, during which time the hackers posted fake messages containing phishing links.