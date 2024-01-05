copy link
CertiK X Account Restored After Hacker Attack
2024-01-05 10:11
According to Foresight News, CertiK has announced that its CertiK X account has been restored to normal, with all false information previously posted by hackers removed. The CertiK X account was briefly stolen, during which time the hackers posted fake messages containing phishing links.
