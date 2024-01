CertiK Twitter Account Hacked, False Uniswap Vulnerability Claimed

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, the Twitter account of CertiK, a blockchain security company, was hacked and used to spread false information about a vulnerability in the Uniswap router contract. The hackers claimed that the contract was susceptible to re-entry attacks and provided a fake RevokeCash link as a phishing attempt. Foresight News warns users not to click on any links to avoid potential asset loss.