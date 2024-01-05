copy link
User Loses 111 stETH Worth $250,000 Due to Phishing Attack
2024-01-05 08:28
According to Foresight News, a user has lost 111 stETH, approximately $250,000, due to a phishing attack. The attacker's address is associated with a Twitter scam advertisement. The victim's assets were stolen after signing an 'increaseAllowance' transaction, which serves as a reminder for users not to click on links to unknown websites.
