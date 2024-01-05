copy link
GEC Overcomes Regulatory Hurdles for DOGE-1 and Geometric-2 Satellite Missions
2024-01-05 08:01
According to Foresight News, Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) CEO announced in a tweet that the company has overcome regulatory obstacles with NOAA, FCC, NTIA, NASA, and DOD. They will now begin orbital trajectory analysis and mission testing for the DOGE-1 and Geometric-2 satellite train constellations. In addition, both missions have signed contracts with SpaceX, ensuring that satellite flight and ground systems are prepared for integration with the first available DOGE-1 and Geometric-2 low Earth orbit transporters.
