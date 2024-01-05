Cobo Argus Reports 874% Annual Growth in TVL and Reveals 2024 Roadmap

According to Foresight News, digital asset custody solution provider Cobo has released its Cobo Argus 2023 annual review. From January 1, 2023, to January 1, 2024, the total value locked (TVL) in its institutional-grade on-chain digital asset management solution, Cobo Argus, has grown from $24.42 million to $240 million, an annual increase of 874%. The top three protocols in terms of interaction volume were Lybra Finance, GMX, and Paraswap. Cobo also unveiled its Cobo Argus 2024 roadmap, which includes plans to integrate more public chains, connect its centralized custody platform Cobo Custody with Cobo Argus accounts for seamless cross-platform use between centralized and decentralized platforms, and launch a robot application development platform and robot market (Bot Marketplace). This will allow capable institutions and developers to create their own robots and sell them in the robot market.

View full text