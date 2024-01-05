copy link
Avascriptions Announces Open Source Indexer and Market Contracts
2024-01-05 07:48
According to Foresight News, Avascriptions has announced that its indexer and market contracts are now fully open source and can be viewed on Github. This move allows developers and users to access and contribute to the platform's code, fostering innovation and collaboration within the community.
