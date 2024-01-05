Whale Spends 48 Million USDT to Purchase 21,192 ETH at an Average Price of 2,265 USD

According to Foresight News, a whale has spent 48 million USDT to purchase 21,192 ETH at an average price of 2,265 USD in the past hour. The whale used a leveraged long position on ETH through a loop loan method. They deposited 27,998 ETH (worth 63.35 million USD) into Aave as collateral and then borrowed a total of 60 million USDT from Aave through the loop loan method. Out of this amount, 48 million USDT was used to buy 21,192 ETH, which was then deposited back into Aave.

