Bitcoin Cats to Launch Genesis NFT on Bitcoin Ordinals Protocol
Binance News
2024-01-05 07:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Bitcoin Cats gaming project is set to release its Bitcoin Cats Genesis NFT on the Bitcoin Ordinals protocol on January 9th at 16:00. A total of 10,000 NFTs will be issued, with 8,500 available for sale at a price of 0.3 ETH (approximately 0.015 BTC) each. Participants can use ETH, 1CAT (Ethereum mainnet), and BAKE (BSC network) tokens to support the project.
