Blockchain Company Stratis Announces Transition to StratisEVM and Token Swap

According to Foresight News, blockchain technology company Stratis has announced its transition to StratisEVM. Users holding the STRAX token will receive new STRAT tokens at a 1:10 ratio. Stratis is a blockchain-based platform that aims to simplify the development, testing, and deployment of C# applications on the .NET framework. The transition to StratisEVM will enable the company to continue its mission of providing a user-friendly and efficient platform for developers. As part of the transition, users holding STRAX tokens will be able to swap them for the new STRAT tokens at a ratio of 1:10. This means that for every STRAX token held, users will receive 10 STRAT tokens in return. The token swap is expected to facilitate a smooth transition to the new StratisEVM platform.

