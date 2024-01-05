copy link
Blockchain Company Stratis Announces Transition to StratisEVM and Token Swap
2024-01-05 07:11
According to Foresight News, blockchain technology company Stratis has announced its transition to StratisEVM. Users holding the STRAX token will receive new STRAT tokens at a 1:10 ratio. Stratis is a blockchain-based platform that aims to simplify the development, testing, and deployment of C# applications on the .NET framework. The transition to StratisEVM will enable the company to continue its mission of providing a user-friendly and efficient platform for developers. As part of the transition, users holding STRAX tokens will be able to swap them for the new STRAT tokens at a ratio of 1:10. This means that for every STRAX token held, users will receive 10 STRAT tokens in return. The token swap is expected to facilitate a smooth transition to the new StratisEVM platform.
