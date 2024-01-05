copy link
Top 150 Ethereum Self-Hosted Wallets Reach Record High Holdings
2024-01-05 06:24
According to Foresight News, data from Santiment reveals that the top 150 Ethereum self-hosted wallets now hold approximately 56.25 million ETH, reaching a historic high. In contrast, the top 150 exchange wallets hold around 9.46 million ETH, nearing the lowest point since June 2018.
