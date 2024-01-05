Radiant Capital Restores Arbitrum Lending Market After Security Review

According to Foresight News, multi-chain lending protocol Radiant Capital has announced the restoration of its lending market on Arbitrum following an extensive security review. The review involved OpenZeppelin, independent Ethereum researchers, white-hat hackers, and the Radiant DAO committee. Users can now freely access all available lending markets. Due to the increased complexity of security measures, native USDC will be launched in the coming days after undergoing additional scrutiny. A snapshot proposal regarding the repayment of excess debt and a comprehensive capital restructuring of the Arbitrum WETH market will soon be open for voting by the DAO.

