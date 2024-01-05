SolMash Announces Launch of Community Governance Token Mash

According to Foresight News, Solana-based protocol SolMash has announced the launch of its community governance token, Mash. The total supply of Mash tokens will be 100 million, with 57% allocated for public distribution, 16% for staking, 12% for private donations, 7% for providing liquidity, 5% for the team (locked for 6 months and linearly unlocked over 18 months), and 3% for future SolMash loyalty incentive programs.

