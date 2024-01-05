South Korean Intelligence Agency Investigates Orbit Bridge Hack

According to Foresight News, South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) is collaborating with other parties to investigate the reasons behind the Orbit Bridge hack and identify the attackers. As per Article 48, Section 3 of South Korea's Information and Communication Network Act, information and communication service providers must immediately report infringement incidents to the Ministry of Science and Information and Communication Technology or the Korea Internet and Security Agency (KISA). Consequently, the Korea Internet Promotion Agency and the National Police Agency were involved in analyzing the cause of the Orbit Bridge hack in its early stages. Furthermore, the NIS joined the investigation as analysis indicated that the North Korean hacker group Lazarus could potentially be responsible for the attack.

