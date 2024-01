UniSat Wallet Announces Network Upgrade to Support Ordinals Jubilee BRC-20

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, UniSat Wallet has announced a network upgrade to support the Ordinals Jubilee BRC-20 upgrade. The upgrade will take place from 16:00 on January 5th to 16:00 on January 6th Beijing time. During this period, the BRC20 market will be temporarily closed, but other services will still be available for use.