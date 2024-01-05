copy link
UniSat Wallet Announces Network Upgrade to Support Ordinals Jubilee BRC-20
2024-01-05 04:55
According to Foresight News, UniSat Wallet has announced a network upgrade to support the Ordinals Jubilee BRC-20 upgrade. The upgrade will take place from 16:00 on January 5th to 16:00 on January 6th Beijing time. During this period, the BRC20 market will be temporarily closed, but other services will still be available for use.
