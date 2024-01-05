Logan Paul Announces Buyback Plan for CryptoZoo NFT Project and Sues Co-Creators

According to Foresight News, internet celebrity Logan Paul has released a statement detailing the buyback plan for participants in the CryptoZoo NFT project and has filed a new lawsuit against the two co-creators. He plans to personally invest over $2.3 million to repurchase Base Eggs and Base Animals NFTs from everyone who intended to play the CryptoZoo game, even though the game was never realized. NFT holders can submit their claims online before February 8th. CryptoZoo first appeared in 2021, with plans to launch a game based on animal NFTs. At the time, Paul extensively promoted the project on YouTube and podcasts, helping it raise millions of dollars. Later, YouTube blogger Stephen Coffeezilla Findeisen questioned the project as a scam, claiming that Paul did not pay the developers.

