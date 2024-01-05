Celsius Holds 32% of All Pending ETH Withdrawals

According to Foresight News, data from Nansen reveals that Celsius currently has 206,300 ETH awaiting withdrawal, accounting for 32% of all pending ETH withdrawals. So far, Celsius has withdrawn 40,249 ETH. Foresight News previously reported that Celsius plans to liquidate existing ETH collateral to offset costs incurred during the restructuring process and ensure timely distribution to creditors.

