Celsius Begins Asset Recovery and Rebalancing to Ensure Liquidity

According to Foresight News, Celsius has announced that it has started the process of asset recovery and rebalancing to ensure sufficient liquidity. In the coming days, Celsius will uncollateralize existing ETH to offset the costs generated during the restructuring process and ensure timely distribution to creditors. Eligible creditors will receive physical allocations of BTC and ETH according to the approved plan. Data from Arkham shows that Celsius holds approximately $227 million worth of ETH.

