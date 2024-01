Wintermute Partners with Ondo Finance to Boost USDY Stablecoin Liquidity

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Wintermute has announced a strategic partnership with RWA platform Ondo Finance to enhance the liquidity of Ondo's USDY stablecoin. The collaboration aims to improve the dollar yield of the digital asset, providing users with a more stable and secure investment option.