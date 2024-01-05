copy link
Wintermute Partners with Ondo Finance to Boost USDY Stablecoin Liquidity
2024-01-05 03:50
According to Foresight News, Wintermute has announced a strategic partnership with RWA platform Ondo Finance to enhance the liquidity of Ondo's USDY stablecoin. The collaboration aims to improve the dollar yield of the digital asset, providing users with a more stable and secure investment option.
