LINE NFT Temporarily Suspends Service, Plans Global Platform Launch in 2024

According to Foresight News, Japan's social media giant LINE has announced the temporary suspension of its NFT marketplace, LINE NFT. The company's LINE NEXT Inc. will update DOSI, with services resuming on January 10th. Foresight News previously reported in April 2022 that LINE NFT was launched by the Japanese social media giant. In December 2023, LINE NEXT completed a $140 million financing round led by Peter Thiel-backed private equity firm Crescendo Equity Partners. Additionally, LINE NEXT plans to officially launch its global NFT platform, DOSI, in January 2024. At that time, it will integrate with the Japanese NFT marketplace LINE NFT and be launched as a mobile application for global users.

