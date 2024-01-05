copy link
BRC20 Founder Domo Announces Agreement with UniSat and Others on Upgrades and Vindications
2024-01-05 03:33
According to Foresight News, BRC20 founder Domo has announced on Twitter that they have reached an agreement with UniSat and other parties on several decisions. These include: 1. Adopting the ord 0.14 version, which means BRC-20 will follow the Ordinals upgrade; 2. Temporarily ignoring the Vindications recently proposed by Casey, which can be enabled in the future; 3. Addressing the extreme cases raised in the Vindication PR; 4. Disregarding issues related to proxies and encoding. This agreement signifies a collaborative effort between BRC20, UniSat, and other involved parties to ensure the smooth implementation of upgrades and improvements to the BRC-20 protocol. The decision to temporarily ignore Casey's Vindications allows for future integration, while addressing extreme cases and proxy and encoding issues ensures a more robust and secure system for users.
