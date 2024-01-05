BRC20 Founder Domo Announces Agreement with UniSat and Others on Upgrades and Vindications

According to Foresight News, BRC20 founder Domo has announced on Twitter that they have reached an agreement with UniSat and other parties on several decisions. These include: 1. Adopting the ord 0.14 version, which means BRC-20 will follow the Ordinals upgrade; 2. Temporarily ignoring the Vindications recently proposed by Casey, which can be enabled in the future; 3. Addressing the extreme cases raised in the Vindication PR; 4. Disregarding issues related to proxies and encoding. This agreement signifies a collaborative effort between BRC20, UniSat, and other involved parties to ensure the smooth implementation of upgrades and improvements to the BRC-20 protocol. The decision to temporarily ignore Casey's Vindications allows for future integration, while addressing extreme cases and proxy and encoding issues ensures a more robust and secure system for users.

