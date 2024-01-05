copy link
create picture
more
Chainlink Integrates PAXG/USD Feed into Polygon to Support Paxos DeFi Market
Binance News
2024-01-05 03:32
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Chainlink has announced the integration of the PAXG/USD feed into Polygon to support the Paxos DeFi market. This development aims to enhance the functionality and accessibility of the decentralized finance ecosystem for users.
View full text