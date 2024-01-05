copy link
Parallel Network Opens Mainnet to Developers for Building Cross-Chain Applications
2024-01-05 03:19
According to Foresight News, the Parallel Network, based on Arbitrum, has announced that its mainnet is now open to developers. On the Parallel Network, developers can build various applications, including cross-chain currency markets, cross-chain decentralized exchanges, cross-chain buy-now-pay-later, cross-chain account abstraction, and cross-chain intent execution. Parallel Network offers three innovative mechanisms, namely Broker Accounts, Liquidity Vaults, and cross-chain execution layers, to address the liquidity fragmentation issue in current Layer 2 networks.
