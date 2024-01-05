copy link
create picture
more
Arbitrum Network's Uniswap Daily Trading Volume Reaches Record High
Binance News
2024-01-05 03:02
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from Dune shows that on January 3, the daily trading volume on the Arbitrum network for Uniswap reached $1,114,847,305, setting a new historical high. The Arbitrum network is also the first Layer 2 (L2) on Uniswap to have a daily trading volume exceeding $1 billion.
View full text