Celer Network Announces Two-Phase Release of BRC-20 Cross-Chain Bridge
Binance News
2024-01-05 02:51
According to Foresight News, Celer Network has announced that the BRC-20 cross-chain bridge will be released in two phases. The first phase will introduce a cross-chain bridge based on SGN, which will ensure security through PoS and Optimistic dual-mode consensus, according to its xAsset lock-and-mint model. The second phase will integrate with the smart ZK cooperative processor Brevis, achieving a trustless BRC-20 zkBridge that utilizes ZKP to enhance security. Foresight News previously reported that Celer cBridge stated it would expand support for the BRC-20 token bridge, enabling seamless interoperability between the Bitcoin ecosystem and EVM ecosystem.
