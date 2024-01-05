Ethereum Core Developers Confirm Testnet Upgrade Dates

According to Foresight News, Geth team developer @lightclients announced that the 178th Ethereum Core Developer Execution Meeting (ACDE) has concluded. The meeting reconfirmed the upgrade timeline for the Goerli testnet on January 17, with the Sepolia testnet upgrade scheduled for January 30 and the Holesky testnet upgrade set for February 7. If all goes well, developers will release the Goerli client next week, followed by the Sepolia/Holesky clients during the week of January 22. Additionally, the 179th ACDE meeting is planned for January 18. If any issues arise within the first 24 hours after the fork, the upgrade timeline will be re-evaluated. Developers also decided that the next Ethereum upgrade will be the Prague/Electra (Pectra) upgrade.

