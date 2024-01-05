copy link
USDT Market Cap Reaches Record High, Surpassing $93 Billion
2024-01-05 02:33
According to Foresight News, the market capitalization of the US dollar stablecoin USDT has reached a historic high, surpassing $93 billion. The latest data from Coingecko shows that the market cap has since retreated slightly to $92.76 billion.
