OpenAI to Launch GPT Store for Customized Chatbots Next Week

According to Foresight News, OpenAI is set to launch the GPT Store next week, as revealed in a developer memo. The GPT Store will enable customers to sell or share their modified chatbots for various purposes, such as lesson planning for teachers or businesses. The Information reports that the store will provide a platform for users to monetize their custom chatbot creations, potentially expanding the use cases for AI-powered chatbots in various industries. This move by OpenAI could lead to a wider adoption of AI technology in different sectors, as more people gain access to customizable chatbot solutions.

View full text