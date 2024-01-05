copy link
Orbit Chain Continues Tracking Stolen Assets and Develops Recovery Plan with Klaytn Foundation
2024-01-05 01:46
According to Foresight News, cross-chain protocol Orbit Chain announced that it is still tracking and recovering assets stolen by attackers. In the meantime, Orbit Chain is collaborating with the Klaytn Foundation and others to develop a feasible recovery plan. Orbit Chain stated that it is making every effort to retrieve the stolen assets, but it may still take some time.
