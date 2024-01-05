dYdX Chain Incentive Program Enters Second Season

According to Foresight News, on-chain risk analysis platform Chaos Labs announced that the first season of the dYdX Chain incentive program has ended, and the second season has now begun. Chaos Labs will release reward allocation recommendations after conducting a comprehensive analysis of this season's trading data. The final allocation will be completed after community governance approves the recommendations. The second season of the dYdX Chain incentive program will last for 6 to 8 weeks, ending between February 14 and February 24. The second season will introduce performance-based rewards to encourage profitable trading for retail investors. Foresight News previously reported in November 2023 that Chaos Labs had officially launched its $20 million dYdX Chain incentive program, which was proposed in early October, after incorporating community feedback. The program aims to promote early adoption and seamless transition to dYdX Chain over a period of six months, including incentives for traders and market makers. In the trader incentive program, 70-85% is dedicated to trading activities, while 15-30% is performance-based rewards. The market maker incentive program mainly uses market maker trading volume as the basis for rewards, focusing on those who contribute more than 0.25% of trading volume.

