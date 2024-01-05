Horizen Announces ZEN Is No Longer A Privacy Coin, Plans To Remove Shielded Pools

According to Foresight News, Horizen has announced that ZEN is no longer a privacy coin and has submitted a new proposal, ZenIP 42207, to completely remove shielded pools from the main chain. This will disable shielded transactions and deactivate all related addresses' functionalities. Users can move their assets out of the shielded pools before the ZEND 4.2.0 hard fork in mid-February. Additionally, Horizen stated that it is collaborating with the Horizen DAO Special Committee and plans to vote on the ZenIP 42207 proposal before January 8th.

