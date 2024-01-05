copy link
DYdX Chain Records $10 Billion in Trading Volume in Over a Month
2024-01-05 01:21
According to Foresight News, dYdX Ops subDAO announced in a tweet that since the launch of dYdX Chain over a month ago, the trading volume has reached $10 billion. The significant trading volume showcases the rapid growth and adoption of the dYdX Chain in the cryptocurrency market. This milestone highlights the platform's potential to become a major player in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.
