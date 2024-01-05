AI Startup Perplexity Raises $73.6 Million in Series B Funding at $5.2 Billion Valuation

According to Foresight News, artificial intelligence startup Perplexity has completed a $73.6 million Series B funding round at a valuation of $5.2 billion, led by IVP. Series A investors NEA, Elad Gil, Nat Friedman, and Databricks, as well as new investors Nvidia and Jeff Bezos (through Bezos Expeditions), participated in the round. To date, Perplexity has raised a total of $100 million in funding. Founded in 2019, Perplexity's CEO Aravind Srinivas previously interned at DeepMind, Google, and OpenAI before serving as a research scientist at OpenAI. Perplexity's CTO Denis Yarats has worked at Facebook and Microsoft.

