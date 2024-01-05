copy link
create picture
more
AI Startup Perplexity Raises $73.6 Million in Series B Funding at $5.2 Billion Valuation
Binance News
2024-01-05 01:08
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, artificial intelligence startup Perplexity has completed a $73.6 million Series B funding round at a valuation of $5.2 billion, led by IVP. Series A investors NEA, Elad Gil, Nat Friedman, and Databricks, as well as new investors Nvidia and Jeff Bezos (through Bezos Expeditions), participated in the round. To date, Perplexity has raised a total of $100 million in funding. Founded in 2019, Perplexity's CEO Aravind Srinivas previously interned at DeepMind, Google, and OpenAI before serving as a research scientist at OpenAI. Perplexity's CTO Denis Yarats has worked at Facebook and Microsoft.
View full text