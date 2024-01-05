copy link
create picture
more
Polygon's Village Community Funding Program Receives Over 1000 Applications
Binance News
2024-01-05 00:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Polygon has announced that its Village community funding program has received over 1000 applications, with plans to reopen the application process in February. The funding program primarily includes community grants, Village construction, and support for start-ups. Additionally, a Village committee has been established, along with invitations to entrepreneurial advisors and dozens of service providers.
View full text