OSMO Records 28.82% Increase in 24 Hours, Reaches $2.35 USDT High
Binance News
2024-01-05 00:37
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, OSMO experienced a significant increase in value, reaching a high of $2.35 USDT earlier today. However, it has since fallen back to $1.96 USDT. The cryptocurrency's 24-hour increase stands at 28.82%.
