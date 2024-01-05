Buy Crypto
Shanghai Government Announces Policies to Promote Healthy Development of Online New Economy

Binance News
2024-01-05 00:36
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Shanghai Municipal People's Government Office has issued a notice on 'Several Policy Measures for Promoting the Healthy Development of the Online New Economy in Shanghai'. The policy measures include promoting the construction of a new generation of computing power infrastructure, accelerating the construction of urban blockchain infrastructure, enhancing the innovation capabilities of large artificial intelligence models, and exploring the construction of a standardized Web3.0 ecosystem. Specifically, the Shanghai government will promote the construction of the 'Pujiang Digital Chain' urban blockchain digital infrastructure system, build dedicated computing power clusters and distributed open networks, and create a public basic service platform that supports convenient on-chain, off-chain, and cross-chain operations. The government aims to create a number of benchmark demonstration scenarios in the fields of government and public services, data circulation, cross-border trade, shipping logistics, supply chain finance, and industrial internet. It encourages high-quality enterprises and research institutes to jointly carry out technological breakthroughs and ecological co-construction, and create a blockchain full-chain technology independent innovation system. The Shanghai government is also actively exploring cooperation with overseas partners and creating cross-chain open application pilots. At the same time, it supports online new economy enterprises in conducting research and development on Web3.0 smart contracts, network operating systems, digital identity authentication, and other technologies. The government is opening up scenarios such as data asset confirmation, supply chain management, business credit, product traceability, and cross-border trade circulation, encouraging online new economy enterprises to create distributed applications.
