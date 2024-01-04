copy link
Potential Bitcoin Spot ETF Issuers Could Begin Trading Next Week
2024-01-04 23:53
According to Foresight News, potential Bitcoin spot ETF issuers could begin trading as early as next Thursday or Friday if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approves the necessary documents. The potential Bitcoin spot ETF issuers still need to submit their final S-1 forms, listing fees, designating authorized participants, and removing any items in parentheses.
