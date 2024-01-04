NYSE and CBOE Hold Third Meeting on Bitcoin Spot ETF Approval

According to Foresight News, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) held a third meeting with the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) on January 3rd. However, no indication was given regarding any changes in the approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), nor any comments on when the spot Bitcoin ETF might receive SEC approval or rejection. Foresight News previously reported on January 3rd that Fox reporter Eleanor Terrett tweeted that the SEC would hold a meeting with Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE exchanges to finally determine their opinions on the 19b-4s submitted by Bitcoin spot ETF issuers.

