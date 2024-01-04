US Spot Bitcoin ETF Initial Inflow Predicted to Reach $1 Billion Amid SEC Approval Speculations

According to Coincu, CoinShares Research Director, James Butterfill, forecasts that the initial inflow for a US spot Bitcoin ETF will be $1 billion, based on his fund flow model. This prediction comes amid growing expectations of approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week, which could attract new investors to the exchange-traded product. Confidence in the imminent approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF has increased following recent meetings between SEC staff attorneys from the Division of Trading and Markets and major exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, and Chicago Board Options Exchange. These discussions are crucial to the potential approval of the highly anticipated ETF. Grayscale and VanEck have filed their Form 8-As, signaling progress toward a spot Bitcoin ETF. This essential registration step allows issuers to trade on an exchange upon approval. Fidelity also submitted its Form 8-A recently, coinciding with an approaching SEC deadline for deciding on the spot Bitcoin ETF. Further intensifying the anticipation, industry giants like BlackRock and Fidelity amended registration forms in December, seen as a final push for the spot Bitcoin ETF. BlackRock enlisted Jane Street Capital and JPMorgan Securities LLC as authorized participants, highlighting the growing institutional involvement in the cryptocurrency market. As the regulatory landscape evolves, these developments mark significant strides towards a landmark approval, with experts closely monitoring the outcome of the SEC's decision in the coming days.

