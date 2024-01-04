Microsoft to Integrate AI-Powered 'Copilot' Key in Windows 11 Keyboards

According to Decrypt, Microsoft is set to introduce a new 'Copilot' key on Windows 11 keyboards, providing users with easy access to AI-powered features. The move is part of Microsoft's strategy to deeply integrate AI across its products and services through partnerships with AI leaders like OpenAI and Meta, as well as significant in-house investments. The Copilot key will be positioned near the space bar, replacing either the right 'CTRL' key or a menu key, depending on the computer model. Major manufacturers like Dell and HP will begin incorporating the new key on Windows 11 laptops and desktops starting this month. Pressing the Copilot key will call up the AI assistant to help with tasks such as composing emails and documents, adjusting PC settings, and more. The Copilot assistant is powered by generative AI models like GPT-4.5 Turbo and Dall-E 3, provided by Microsoft's partner OpenAI, which also developed the popular ChatGPT chatbot. Microsoft's $10 billion investment in OpenAI has ensured early access to cutting-edge AI systems. The keyboard update comes alongside reports of Microsoft's plan to shift Windows to an annual update cadence focused on delivering new AI capabilities, with the 2024 update, codenamed 'Hudson Valley,' set to introduce enhancements like AI-powered media upscaling and real-time translation.

View full text