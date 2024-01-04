Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Digital Rupee Surpasses 1 Million Transactions in a Day with Help from Bank Employees

Binance News
2024-01-04 17:21
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, India's central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital rupee, recorded over a million transactions in a single day on December 27, 2023. This milestone was achieved with assistance from retail banks' employees, who were encouraged to deposit their funds and benefits using the CBDC instead of the existing fiat currency. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das confirmed this achievement in a letter dated December 29. However, it is unclear whether the digital rupee has maintained a daily transaction volume of more than 1 million since then. The RBI is currently running retail and wholesale CBDC pilots, with the retail pilot active in over 15 cities and involving more than a dozen banks. Despite India's widespread cashless movement through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the digital rupee has struggled to reach high transaction volumes, averaging only around 25,000 transactions per day. To boost transaction volumes, some government-owned and private sector banks deposited the salaries and benefits of their employees into their CBDC wallets last month, as reported by Reuters. The All India Union Bank Employees Federation, a trade union for bank employees, expressed dissatisfaction with the move, stating that management cannot force employees to use the wallet. However, a representative from the All India Union Bank Employees Association, N. Shankar, disagreed, saying that there is nothing wrong with promoting CBDC wallet transactions among bank employees. The RBI and the banking sector often collaborate on promoting best practices, but it is unclear whether banks have previously taken such measures. The RBI has not yet responded to CoinDesk's request for comment.
View full text