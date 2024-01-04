copy link
Tether Increases Supply by 1 Billion USDT on Ethereum Network
2024-01-04 16:07
According to Foresight News, Tether has issued an additional 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino stated that the 1 billion USDT is a replenishment of the Ethereum network's inventory. This is an authorized but unissued transaction, meaning that the increase will be used for the next issuance request and cross-chain exchange inventory.
