Memeland CEO Clarifies FUD User Removal Proposal as a Joke

According to Foresight News, Memeland CEO Ray Chan recently posted on the Memeland Discord, stating that the proposal to remove FUD users from rewards was merely a joke and urged users to remain patient with the project. The team plans to reward loyal, patient, and trusting users, with the best rewards saved for last.