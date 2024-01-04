copy link
Memeland CEO Clarifies FUD User Removal Proposal as a Joke
Binance News
2024-01-04 14:05
According to Foresight News, Memeland CEO Ray Chan recently posted on the Memeland Discord, stating that the proposal to remove FUD users from rewards was merely a joke and urged users to remain patient with the project. The team plans to reward loyal, patient, and trusting users, with the best rewards saved for last.
