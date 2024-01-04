Starknet Governance Platform Initiates v0.13.0 Testnet to Mainnet Migration Vote

According to Foresight News, the Starknet governance platform has begun the voting process for the migration of v0.13.0 from testnet to mainnet, with voting set to conclude on January 8th at 20:00. The primary focus of this upgrade is the addition of V3 transaction types, aimed at enabling the Starknet network to support future functionality upgrades, such as adding STRK as a gas token alongside ETH.

