EOS Network Ventures Invests $500K in EZ Swap's Second Fundraising Round

According to CoinDesk, EOS Network Ventures (ENV) has invested $500,000 in EZ Swap, a multi-chain NFT DEX protocol and inscription marketplace, during its successful second fundraising round in December 2023, which totaled $1 million. The investment, led by ENV and supported by major investors such as IOBC Capital and Momentum Capital, is expected to significantly enhance EZ Swap's gaming asset and smart inscription protocol landscape. ENV is a venture capital fund established to make strategic equity and token-based investments in Web3 startups deploying on the EOS Network. The EOS Network Foundation describes the EOS Network as a 'third-generation blockchain platform powered by the EOS VM, a low-latency, highly performant and extensible WebAssembly engine for deterministic execution of near feeless transactions.'

