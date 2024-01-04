Hong Kong's SFC Updates List of Virtual Asset Trading Platform Applicants

According to Foresight News, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has updated its list of virtual asset trading platform applicants. The list reveals that BX Services Limited's cryptocurrency trading platform, HKVAEX, submitted its application for a virtual asset trading platform license on January 4th. The SFC is responsible for regulating and supervising the securities and futures markets in Hong Kong. The updated list of applicants indicates that the commission is actively monitoring the growth of virtual asset trading platforms in the region. As the cryptocurrency market continues to expand, regulatory bodies like the SFC are taking steps to ensure that these platforms operate within the legal framework and maintain a high level of transparency and security for users.

