copy link
create picture
more
Terra Luna Classic Community Proposal to Burn 8 Million USTC Rejected
Binance News
2024-01-04 13:11
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, a proposal to burn 8 million USTC tokens in the Terra Luna Classic community has been officially rejected, as reported by CoinGape. The proposal faced strong opposition from validators. StakeBin data reveals that there are still 8.11 million USTC tokens and 36.1 billion LUNC tokens in the Terra Luna Classic community pool.
View full text